WINSLOW — No one was injured Tuesday morning after the front of an SUV caught fire near the intersection of China Road and Patterson Avenue.

The flames likely stemmed from a leak in a transmission line, according to Winslow Police Officer John Veilleux, who responded to the call around 10:40 a.m.

“It appears to have started from a transmission line that broke from the vehicle and started to leak and caught the fluid on fire in the motor,” Veilleux said Tuesday.

Winslow Fire Capt. Rocky Gravel said the cause is still under investigation.

The 28-year-old driver, Sarah Taylor, of Winslow, was traveling east out of Winslow along China Road when she pulled over by Patterson Avenue as smoke started to emanate from the hood, according to Veilleux. There was a young girl, approximately two years old, in the Chevy Blazer at the time.

“We pulled up and there was … smoke coming out from under the hood,” said Gravel. “(Then,) there were flames in the engine compartment … (it took) probably 10 minutes to knock it down.”

By the time Veilleux arrived at the scene, the “front of the vehicle was fully involved,” he said.

Gravel said that the situation was not unusual and did not involve any other cars.

“It was pretty straightforward as far as vehicle fires go,” he said.

Winslow fire and Winslow police responded to the fire Tuesday.

