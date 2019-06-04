BEVERLY, Mass. — Robert Chenard graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology/biotechnology May 25 at Endicott College.

Chenard is the son of Robert Chenard and Nancy Chenard, of Winslow.

