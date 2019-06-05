The Second annual Alna Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 8, at locations throughout Alna.

The event will celebrate all things Alna: its residents, businesses, organizations, history and future.

Event programs will be available at participating locations. Many activities can be accessed by historic narrow gauge steam trains on the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway. Train service between select activities will be provided by the railway with trains leaving Sheepscot station, at 97 Cross Road, Alna, frequently from 10:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. for Alna Center and Top of Mountain stations. Train tickets are free for town residents, while the railway’s regular pricing applies for others.

In Sheepscot’s freight station, the documentary “Currents, Courses, and Streams, Alna, Maine: Histories of a Backwater Town” will be shown throughout the day. Outside, the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency will have its mobile command center on display and representatives from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit will be on site.

The Alna Snowmobile Club will serve food in Sheepscot throughout the event. A farmers and artisans market, located in the Railway’s shop building in Sheepscot will feature locally produced foods and items available for purchase. There also will be information tables on a wide variety of topics and services.

Music will be provided at the market by local band Well Seasoned. Additionally, visitors can try out the ever-popular handcars in the Sheepscot Railroad yard. On the train, Banjo Picker Mark Horn will entertain riders as the train makes its way northward to Alna Center and Top of Mountain stations.

At Alna Center station, Midcoast Conservancy will have fat tire bikes available for anyone to try out along the old Averill Road. Signs and walking directions will be provided to visit the 1789 Alna Meetinghouse, the Alna town Cemetery and c.1796 Center School, the second oldest schoolhouse in Maine.

Hiking trails will be open at Top of Mountain for those who wish to explore, with a nature scavenger hunt available for children.

In addition to the activities along the Railway, other locations throughout Alna also will be participating in Alna Day. The Alna General Store, at the intersection of Route 218 and Dock Road, will officially open its new taps so folks can enjoy a draught pour or bottle of some local beers and ciders and food in a family friendly environment. Wizard of Odds Antiques, located in the old Jewett General Store at 45 Head Tide Road, will have an open house throughout the day. Across the Sheepscot River, at the end of Head Tide Church Road, the historic Head Tide Church also will be open for tours.

For more information, contact Steve Piwowarski, marketing director and visitor interaction coordinator, WW&F, at [email protected] or 516-941-5116.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: