LEWISTON — Six local students have been named to the 2019 winter semester dean’s list at Bates College ending in April.

Nathan Delmar, son of Mr. and Ms. Mark Delmar, of Manchester, is a 2017 graduate of Maranacook Community School. He is a sophomore majoring in history and minoring in gender and sexuality studies.

Clio Barr, daughter of John A. Barr and Marion R. Hylan Barr, of Hallowell, is a 2015 graduate of Hall-Dale High School. She is a senior majoring in politics and minoring in philosophy.

Anna Glass, daughter of Marc G. Glass and Wendy G. Glass, of Wilton, is a 2016 graduate of Mount Blue High School. She is a junior majoring in anthropology and minoring in geology and religious studies.

Emma Foss, of Solon, is a 2015 graduate of Carrabec High School. She is a senior majoring in mathematics.

Mackenzie Winslow, daughter of Mr. and Ms. Kelly J. Winslow, of Winslow, is a 2015 graduate of Winslow High School. She is a senior majoring in neuroscience.

Abby Westberry, daughter of Joseph P. and Dr. Nicola C. Westberry, of Readfield, is a 2015 graduate of Maranacook Community School. She is a senior majoring in sociology and politics.

