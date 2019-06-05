WORCESTER, Mass. — Four local residents have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Becker College.

Rebecca Beringer, of Waterville, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science, Pre-Physical Therapy/Health Science Concentration.

Brandon Coulombe, of Vassalboro, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Development and Programming Concentration.

Olivia Jernigan, of Readfield, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Design Concentration.

Caleb Labrie, of Greene, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Management Concentration.

The dean’s list recognizes all full-time students whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.

