Bill Berlinghoff will perform original and traditional folk songs at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Union Coffeehouse at Union Church of Belgrade Lakes, at 67 Main St., Belgrade Lakes. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The folksinger has more than half a century of performing experience, appearing in almost every east- coast state from Maine to Virginia and as far west as Colorado and Oregon.

In his rich, flexible baritone accompanied by banjo or guitar, Berlinghoff sings a wide range of songs, spanning the traditional mountain music of Tennessee, popular folk music of the ’60s, topical songs of quiet coffeehouses, rowdy pub sing alongs, and an increasing number of originals.

A $5 donation is requested.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 495-3599.

