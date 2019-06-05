During the wee hours of June 6, 1944, the Associated Press news wire moved a ticker indicating that the invasion of France was imminent.

The staff at the Waterville Morning Sentinel, which then normally waited until only 2 a.m. for the latest wire news, had designed a front page as of 2:30 a.m. with the modest headline, “Invasion Of Europe Begun, Say German News Agencies.”

The announcement from the Associated Press eventually came at 3:32 a.m.: “London — Eisenhower’s headquarters announces Allies land in France.”

The Sentinel staff then produced a new front page in response to the ticker that came an hour and a half later.

The new slammer headline proclaimed: “INVASION,” with the sub-headlines: “Allied Troops Strike France at 3:32 a.m.: Paratroopers Lead Forces Across Channel” and “‘Nothing But Full Victory’ Is Order Of General Eisenhower As United Armies Launch Greatest Drive In World’s History.”

Former Morning Sentinel editor Phil Norvish shared these incredible pages this week, on the 75th anniversary of an invasion that later became known as D-Day. Norvish obtained the June 6, 1944, edition of the Sentinel at a local antiques market for $10.

At the time in 1944, that edition of the Sentinel cost 5 cents.

