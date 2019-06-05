CLINTON, N.Y. — Joseph Harnett, of Gardiner, received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College on May 26 during the commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 207th year.

Harnett, an economics major, now joins an alumni body of more than 23,000, many of whom have made important contributions to business, the professions, government and the arts.

