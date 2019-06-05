GROVE CITY, Pa. —Jane Vannoy, of Waldoboro, and Nicholas Sparks, of Farmington, have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Grove City College.

Vannoy, a biology/health major, earned high distinction. A 2018 graduate of Coastal Christian School Incorporated, she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. and Mark Vannoy (Esther).

Sparks, an electrical engineering major, is a 2018 homeschool graduate. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Rodney Sparks (Shay).

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a grade point average of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

