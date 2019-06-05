NEWTON, Mass. — Four local students were awarded degrees May 11 at Lasell College.
Abbey Coughlan, of Randolph, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business.
Mariah Lang, of Randolph, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion Design and Production.
Vincent Marchesi, of Waterville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Chad Martin, of Fairfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
