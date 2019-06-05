FAIRFIELD — Lawrence High School has announced its top 10 seniors for the class of 2019. The students are listed alphabetically.

Matthew Brown is the son of Michael and Brandy Brown, of Clinton. He plans to attend University of Maine to study mechanical engineering and computer science. He is the salutatorian of the class of 2019.

Matthew Brown Lifetouch Publishing Payton Goodwin Lifetouch Publishing Nicholas Grard Lifetouch Publishing Kiana Joler Lifetouch Publishing Abigail LaRochelle Lifetouch Publishing Macie Larouche Lifetouch Publishing Kassandra Lewis Lifetouch Publishing Bryn Mayo Lifetouch Publishing Brianna Meader Lifetouch Publishing Emma Robillard Lifetouch Publishing

Payton Goodwin is the daughter of James and Tara Goodwin, of Benton. She plans to attend Husson University to study physical therapy.

Nicholas Grard is the son of Jeffrey and Allison Grard, of Albion. He plans to attend Husson University to study pharmacy.

Kiana Joler is the daughter of Craig and Tonya Joler, of Benton. She plans to attend Keene State College to study journalism and earth science. She is the valedictorian of the class of 2019.

Abigail LaRochelle is the daughter of Donald LaRochelle, of Fairfield, and Anne Mathieu, of Fairfield. She plans to attend University of New Hampshire to study occupational therapy.

Macie Larouche is the daughter of Kristian and Julie Larouche, of Fairfield. She plans to attend Wagner College to study pre-medicine.

Kassandra Lewis is the daughter of Joel Lewis and Denise Cummings, of Fairfield. She plans to attend University of New Hampshire to study social work.

Bryn Mayo is the daughter of Tom and Tammy Mayo, of Fairfield. She plans to attend St. Thomas University in New Brunswick to study human rights and international relations.

Brianna Meader is the daughter of Jacob and Christine Meader, of Fairfield. She plans to attend Husson University to study nursing.

Emma Robillard is the sister of Sadie Robillard, of Albion. She plans to attend Roger Williams University to study marine biology.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: