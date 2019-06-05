JACKSON, Tenn. — Jessica Newendyke, of Litchfield, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Union University.
The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
RSU 54 announces Summer Food Service Program sites
-
Community
Assumption College graduates recognized
-
Community
Grove City College names dean’s list students
-
Community
Litchfield’s Newendyke makes Union University’s dean’s list
-
Community
Readfield’s Jernigan names to Alpha Chi honor society