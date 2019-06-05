JACKSON, Tenn.  — Jessica Newendyke, of Litchfield, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Union University.

The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

