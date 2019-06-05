HAMPDEN — The Messalonskee baseball team pulled off one of the bigger upsets in the early going of the state tournaments, as the No. 7 Eagles came from behind to stun No. 2 Hampden 3-2 in a Class A North quarterfinal game Wednesday.

Dylan Cunningham had two RBIs for the Eagles (10-7), including the game-winner in the seventh inning that snapped a 2-2 game.

Mitchell Grant had two singles and Evan DeMott smacked a double to lead the Eagles, who will play either No. 3 Edward Little or No. 6 Mt. Ararat in the regional semifinals.

Sam Economy had two hits for the Broncos (13-4).

CLASS B NORTH

ELLSWORTH 5, LAWRENCE 2: Riley Grindle went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Tyler Mitchell had a pair of hits as Ellsworth finished off Lawrence in a B North quarterfinal game in Ellsworth.

Mike Roy had two singles for the Bulldogs (8-10).

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: