HAMPDEN — The Messalonskee baseball team pulled off one of the bigger upsets in the early going of the state tournaments, as the No. 7 Eagles came from behind to stun No. 2 Hampden 3-2 in a Class A North quarterfinal game Wednesday.
Dylan Cunningham had two RBIs for the Eagles (10-7), including the game-winner in the seventh inning that snapped a 2-2 game.
Mitchell Grant had two singles and Evan DeMott smacked a double to lead the Eagles, who will play either No. 3 Edward Little or No. 6 Mt. Ararat in the regional semifinals.
Sam Economy had two hits for the Broncos (13-4).
CLASS B NORTH
ELLSWORTH 5, LAWRENCE 2: Riley Grindle went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Tyler Mitchell had a pair of hits as Ellsworth finished off Lawrence in a B North quarterfinal game in Ellsworth.
Mike Roy had two singles for the Bulldogs (8-10).
-
Local & State
D-Day front page of the Waterville Morning Sentinel 75 years ago
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston to receive grant to clean up Bates Mill No. 5
-
Nation & World
Trump honors D-Day vets, discusses Vietnam deferment
-
Schools and Education
Biddeford family realizes high school graduation dream together
-
Schools and Education
Family, community to stick with Winslow High School graduates