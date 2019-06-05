River Arts will hold an opening reception of the “Members’ Show” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at 241 Route 1 North, Damariscotta.

More than 100 artists have convened from all over the state for this annual exhibition that includes a wide range of modes and mediums. This showcase of members’ art highlights works that artists have chosen to most represent their individual styles. A show that expresses the strength of the artwork and creativity in Maine, this exhibition will run through July 6. With 104 participating members, old favorites and new artists abound, according to a news release from River Arts.

The evening also will feature a gala reception in the West Gallery of the works of Gerd Koehler. Koehler’s multi-media show, “Transitions,” focuses on groups of works produced in series of themes and variations in his prints, drawings and paintings. These graphic pieces express the process of Koehler’s development of visual ideas.

Also on view are his photographs of dramatic waves and sculptural rocks. Koehler, a long-time resident of Maine, emigrated from his native Germany. He has worked in Germany, England, Switzerland and the Americas and is now retired from a career in printing and the graphic arts.

With many artists and guests in the galleries on Friday evening, this celebration of art will be a festive occasion at River Arts.

Gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit River Arts on Facebook, on Instagram: RiverArtsME, online at riverartsme.org or call 563-1507.

