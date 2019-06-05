AUGUSTA — Camaraderie and friendships highlight Carter Lambert’s experience at Messalonskee High School career — and it’s what he’s going to miss.

“The relationships you build in sports are unmatched,” said Lambert, 18, who is a lifelong Sidney resident. “I just bonded with the others.”

Lambert played soccer and baseball for the school and was a member of the National Honor Society and the Key Club.

He and 152 of his classmates received their diplomas Thursday night during the school’s commencement at the Augusta Civic Center — a feeling surreal and crazy, he said.

Valedictorian Molly Calkins told classmates that they are defined by their attitudes, and each has an immense potential for happiness.

“Instead of dwelling on the past, give yourself and those around you something to remember … perhaps a smile,” Calkins said.

Female graduates dressed in red gowns, while males dressed in blue, but parents and family members wore smiles and tears — and laughter.

Davis Moore, of Oakland, heard jabs from family members, especially his older sister, Jessica Moore; but nearby father and mother Jamie and Heather Moore responded simply, “We’re proud.”

Davis Moore, who volunteers at MaineGeneral Medical Center, will study medical laboratory sciences at the University of Maine.

Messalonskee High School is the district high school of Rural School Unit 18, which serves students from Belgrade, China, Oakland, Rome and Sydney.

“I’m ready,” Lambert said. “Senior year has gradually put me on a path of preparation, and I’m ready to leave.”

Lambert — a self-professed numbers guy — will study accounting at Husson University in the fall. He plans to be an accountant or go into a related field.

His senior year Advanced Placement statistics class with Debra Michaud-Alexis “reinforced my ambition to pursue accounting.

“(Michaud-Alexis) knew the subject matter,” he said. “You could ask her anything about statistics, and (she) would know how to do it.”

Michaud-Alexis and Christine Boisvert, who taught him French for three years, were two teachers whom he found to be both supportive and knowledgeable.

“Madame Boisvert is one of those teachers you could hang out with,” Lambert said. “She is very down-to-earth.”

Lambert entered Messalonskee High as a sophomore after attending Temple Academy in Waterville. He felt welcomed into the school by both faculty members and fellow students.

“They are all individuals,” Principal Paula Callan said. “There no two who are on the same pathway.”

As the senior prank, each student handed Callan a nonperishable food item before receiving a diploma.

“Rather than just do something funny, we want to show our community we care,” class president Ryan Pullen said.

“This is a very giving class,” she said before the ceremony. “You don’t have to ask twice; they’re there to help anyone.”

After the ceremony, Messalonskee seniors departed from Portland Harbor on an overnight cruise around Casco Bay for Project Graduation, a trip funded by parents. The chemical-free cruise will provide entertainment and refreshments, including breakfast served by school staff members Friday morning.

“Don’t slack off. Don’t take it easy,” came Lambert’s parting advice to the school’s juniors. “Senior year preps you for college, so it should be the hardest year.”

He also told juniors to have fun. “Don’t wish you were out of high school and in college. It’s going to go by fast enough.”

