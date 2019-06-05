The Maine Turnpike Authority has opened a new express toll plaza at Exit 44, which connects to Interstate 295 in Scarborough.

Motorists with E-ZPass accounts can now enter and exit the turnpike at highway speeds instead of slowing through the toll gates. Cash toll booths are still available.

The project also means some detours are expected this month as the old facility is demolished.

The $17.5 million project began construction in the spring of 2017 and began collecting tolls Tuesday morning.

On the nights of June 17-20, drivers will detour around Exit 44 as crews remove the old toll facility. The exit will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the first three days, and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the 20th.

Message boards and detour signs will help drivers navigate. For now, MTA officials are planning to direct northbound traffic to the next exit, and then to I-295 northbound via Route 703.

Southbound I-295 traffic will take Exit 1 and continue southbound on the turnpike via Route 703.

