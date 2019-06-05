Hamden, Conn. — Emma Robertson, of South China, and Madison Root, of Winthrop, received degrees from Quinnipiac University during ceremonies held in May.

Robertson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic and Interactive Design & Journalism.

Root earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science Studies.

