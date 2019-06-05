Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce have announced the results of its Second annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a three-part race (bike, kayak and run). The event took place May 26 in Rangeley Town Park, according to a news release from the Chamber of Commerce.
The race included a 3.5-mile bike ride, followed by a 1.5-mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 -mile run. Both individuals and teams competed.
The top three finishers and their times in each category are:
WOMEN
• Kathleen Judice 1:00:53
• Jennifer Morris 1:06:45
• Amy Hediger 1:08:45
MEN
• Stephen Judice 48:33
• David Hediger 1:01:36
• James Tait 1:19:39
TEAM
• Bald Mountain Camps 52:03
• High Street 1:02:52
• AJ’s 1:03:22
