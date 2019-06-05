WORCESTER, Mass. — Olivia Jernigan, of Readfield, has been named to the Alpha Chi honor society at Becker College.
Alpha Chi limits membership to the highest 10 percent of full-time students in the junior and senior classes. The Massachusetts Theta Chapter of Alpha Chi recognizes and promotes scholarships and those elements of character that contribute to high scholarly achievement.
Jernigan is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Design Concentration.
-
Community
RSU 54 announces Summer Food Service Program sites
-
Community
Assumption College graduates recognized
-
Community
Grove City College names dean’s list students
-
Community
Litchfield’s Newendyke makes Union University’s dean’s list
-
Community
Readfield’s Jernigan names to Alpha Chi honor society