WORCESTER, Mass. — Olivia Jernigan, of Readfield, has been named to the Alpha Chi honor society at Becker College.

Alpha Chi limits membership to the highest 10 percent of full-time students in the junior and senior classes. The Massachusetts Theta Chapter of Alpha Chi recognizes and promotes scholarships and those elements of character that contribute to high scholarly achievement.

Jernigan is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Design Concentration.

