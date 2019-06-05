POTSDAM, N.Y. — Eola H. Saucier, of Topsham, a mechanical engineering major, was named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Clarkson University.

Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.