POTSDAM, N.Y. — Eola H. Saucier, of Topsham, a mechanical engineering major, was named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Clarkson University.
Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Portland to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day with ceremony
-
News
Lawmakers urged to save AP program for rural students
-
Business
Amazon: Drones will be making deliveries within months
-
Community
Rangeley RuKaBi Race results announced
-
Business
New Cuba restrictions hit cruise lines at start of busy season