Tapestry Singers will present their spring concert “Infinite Circle of Song” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at St. Patrick’s Church, 380 Academy Hill Road in Newcastle.

For this concert, Director Beth Preston collected a vast number of works by women composers — some well-known, some relatively undiscovered — to choose the 20 pieces on the final program. These include a 12th century chant by Hildegarde von Bingen and a 17th century madrigal Vittoria Aleotti, but the majority of the works were created by living composers. These range from arrangements of gospel spirituals by Undine S. Moore and others to an aleatoric (chance) piece by Australian composer Sarah Hopkins. Some are familiar favorites, such as “Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye,” arranged by Alice Parker, and “Wanting Memories” by Ysaye Barnwell. Besides singing in Latin and Italian, Tapestry Singers sing “Dance of Zálongo” in Greek.

The Tapestry Singers will be accompanied on various pieces by Sean Fleming on the piano, Anne-Marie D’Amico on percussion, Taylor Briggs on recorder, and Jaja Martin on cello.

Tickets, available at the door, will cost $15 and are free for students.

For tickets and more information, visit TapestrySingersMaine.org.

