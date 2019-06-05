Wayne Farmers’ Market opened May 25 for the season, and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Aug. 31. The market is located at the small park on Route 133 adjacent to the Wayne Post Office.

The market’s mission is to support local growers and producers.

There is often music, and sometimes a cooking demonstration using products from the vendors.

For more information, find them on Facebook or visit waynefarmersmarket.weebly.com.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
August, July, June, wayne maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.