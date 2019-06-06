OAKLAND — Earl Smith, Dean Emeritus, Colby College is scheduled to present a reading and talk about his newest book, “Water Village,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Oakland Public Library, 18 Church St.
Anyone who is interested in the history of Waterville and West Waterville may find this presentation most informative. Signed copies of his book will be available for sale.
For more information, call the library at 465-7533.
-
Community
Earl Smith to speak June 12 in Oakland
-
Local & State
Readfield seeking $810,000 bond for improvements to fire station, library
-
Local & State
Hallowell business owners hopeful new downtown will attract more visitors
-
Politics
Gov. Mills signs nation’s strictest internet privacy protection bill
-
Schools and Education
Skowhegan school board elections Tuesday: “Indians” question gone, but not forgotten