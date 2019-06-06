OAKLAND — Earl Smith, Dean Emeritus, Colby College is scheduled to present a reading and talk about his newest book, “Water Village,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Oakland Public Library, 18 Church St.

Anyone who is interested in the history of Waterville and West Waterville may find this presentation most informative. Signed copies of his book will be available for sale.

For more information, call the library at 465-7533.

