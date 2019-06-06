Maine musicians and poets are sought to be part of a new state-wide music recording project that aims to celebrate the diversity of Maine communities and invigorate what is known today as civic engagement.

Organized by the Maine Volunteer Foundation and Volunteer Maine, the Heartbeat of Homemusic project is an album that will feature original and newly recorded spoken word and musical numbers, as well as selected recordings any Maine artist wishes to submit for consideration to the project. The project is led by Maine Celtic singer and producer Kristyn Murphy.

A live adaptation of the album will be presented on Oct. 11 at the Waterville Opera House as part of the 25-anniversary gala celebration of AmeriCorps service and the Commission’s work to foster volunteer service across the state, according to a news release from Maine Volunteer Foundation and Volunteer Maine.

“The combination of music and words is an ancient way of uniting people in a way that motivates, inspires and gives courage when ‘conventional wisdom’ might push in the opposite direction,” said Murphy, according to the release. “Heartbeat of Home is meant to be a celebration of the Maine quality of life that volunteer and community service builds and sustains. The project is also meant to be a conversation starter, an inspiration for those who want to solve a problem but doubt they have the power to be the change.”

Volunteer Maine and the Maine Volunteer Foundation work together to strengthen Maine’s volunteer sector through grants, training and technical assistance related to volunteer-powered solutions to community issues. Any proceeds from the Heartbeat of Maine project will support training and technical assistance for volunteer efforts in rural Maine communities. Volunteer Maine, also known as the Maine Commission for Community Service, was established in October 1994 and has funded AmeriCorps programming in Maine for 25 years. During that time, just under 2,000 people have served in 35 Maine AmeriCorps programs that tackled health care, food insecurity, conservation, education, mentoring, energy conservation, economic development, child development, literacy, and volunteer engagement, according to the release.

Murphy has a long history of partnering with nonprofits to coordinate musical fundraisers, whether recordings or live events. Her fundraiser projects feature Maine artists whenever possible. Her last project, a charity single she co-wrote and recorded for UK charity called Riding Stars, featured the work of Maine composer Marianna Filippi and 17-year-old Maine singer Lydia Bradfield.

“Maine is full of talent,” saidMurphy, in the release. “This project is a fantastic way to highlight the different types of talent here in the state, while at the same time celebrating volunteerism and all that communities can do together. We are looking for interested artists to submit already recorded songs for consideration for inclusion in the project.”

Submissions will be accepted through July 31. Those interested in being part of the project should email Murphy at [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: