The Maine Music Society Chorale will perform arrangements of hits from the soundtrack of the movie “The Big Chill” as well as many other Motown favorites at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.

Chorale members have been rehearsing such memorable tunes as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “My Girl.” Join us as we stroll down memory lane with “I Can’t Help Myself,” “Do You Love Me,” and “Please Mr. Postman.”

Motown founder Berry Gordy’s goal was to create music for everyone and the songs you’ll hear will prove he achieved that goal.

Tickets cost $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students.

Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit mainemusicsociety.org or call 333-3386.

