Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will perform a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis soul music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Johnson Hall Theater, at 280 Water St. in Gardiner.

This Old School R&B Revue is complete with female backup singers and a full horn section. The band covers Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Prince and Bruno Mars.

Tickets cost $16.

For tickets, or more information, visit johnsonhall.org or call 582-7144.

