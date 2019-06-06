Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will perform a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis soul music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Johnson Hall Theater, at 280 Water St. in Gardiner.
This Old School R&B Revue is complete with female backup singers and a full horn section. The band covers Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Prince and Bruno Mars.
Tickets cost $16.
For tickets, or more information, visit johnsonhall.org or call 582-7144.
