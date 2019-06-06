GARDINER — City police said a 16-year-old Gardiner boy suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon after being hit by a car near Family Dollar at 415 Water St.

Sgt. Scott Pilsbury said the boy “darted out” into traffic just after 4 p.m. and was hit by a Hyundai Sonata driven by Kelly Theberge, 32, of Lisbon Falls. He said the boy was injured but was in stable condition before being taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center.

“He evidently didn’t see her and she didn’t see him,” Pilsbury said.

Pilsbury did not identify the victim because he is a juvenile. He said no charges were being filed against Theberge.

He said the hood and grill of Theberge’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

