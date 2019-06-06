Three breweries that were part of a new Brunswick summer festival have withdrawn over the involvement of a concert promoter who had been charged with domestic violence.

The decision was based on the brewery owners’ “zero tolerance policy for domestic and sexual abuse,” the owners of the three breweries said in a statement.

Late last week, the owners of Flight Deck Brewing, Moderation Brewing and Black Pug Brewing learned that Waterfront Concerts had become a sponsor of the June 22 Taste of Summer festival, according to the statement. The event is being held at Brunswick Landing to celebrate all the commercial activity at the former Navy base.

Waterfront Concerts is owned by Alex Gray, who pleaded guilty in October 2017 to domestic violence assault, although he denied hitting his girlfriend in an altercation that led to the charges. He was able to withdraw the plea and the charge was dropped a year later under an agreement with prosecutors. Gray had signed a 22-point agreement, such as a clause barring him from contacting his former girlfriend, with prosecutors in return for the dropped charges. Prosecutors said he followed the compact for its year-long duration.

“The owner of Waterfront Concerts has a recent and publicly documented record of domestic abuse,” said the statement from the three brewery owners. “Each of our breweries have a zero tolerance policy for domestic and sexual abuse. As a result, as many other companies and communities have done, we choose not to be associated with, or do business with, Waterfront Concerts. We listen to, support and respect survivors.”

Nate Wildes, co-founder of Flight Deck Brewing, declined to comment beyond the statement. Calls to the other brewery owners were not immediately returned. A call to Gray seeking comment was also not immediately returned.

Amanda Cahoon, the director of the festival, declined to say what was involved in Waterfront Concerts’ sponsorship of the event.

She said the festival is working with Gray’s company, not Gray himself, on the event, which is meant to spotlight development at Brunswick Landing. The former naval aviation base was decommissioned in 2011 and is now occupied by several local businesses, residential neighborhoods and educational institutions.

“We saw this as a business decision and not a personal decision,” Cahoon said of the sponsorship deal. “There’s not anything (involving Gray) that’s going to be relatable to the festival.”

She said the festival organizers also have a “zero tolerance” standard for domestic abuse. But Cahoon said she doesn’t connect Gray’s background with the sponsorship and the festival, which will feature other breweries, distillers and food trucks along with live music.

“Honestly, I totally detached the two things,” she said. “Sometimes you have to look at it like that.”

Last April, Portland city officials approved a deal with a different concert promoter following controversy over Gray’s involvement. The promoter, Live Nation, worked with Gray on the concerts.

