Talk about sad “states.” While our Maine governor signs a new bill passed by our legislators enabling all to access of abortions (a beating heart in an unborn living being), Alabama has outlawed the same procedure; it’s now a felony there in that state.
As I say, this affects a living being who has no say. Very sad.
David Hayden
Whitefield
