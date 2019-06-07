Talk about sad “states.” While our Maine governor signs a new bill passed by our legislators enabling all to access of abortions (a beating heart in an unborn living being), Alabama has outlawed the same procedure; it’s now a felony there in that state.

As I say, this affects a living being who has no say. Very sad.

 

David Hayden

Whitefield

