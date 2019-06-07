The Augusta Nature Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The club met for its annual luncheon meeting on May 29 at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester
The club announced its new officers. They are President Heide Munro, Vice President Marie Erskine, Secretary Ronnie Williams and Treasurer Jane Thompson.
The next monthly meeting is Sept. 25.
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Range Rover SV Autobiography
-
Letters to the Editor
Olson a champion for local education
-
Real Estate
Pristine Oversized Cape and Tidy Two-Stall Barn in a Pastoral Setting
-
Local & State
Misconduct alleged in class action case involving Portland lawyer
-
Letters to the Editor
Abortion rules a sad state in Maine