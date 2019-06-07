The Augusta Nature Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The club met for its annual luncheon meeting on May 29 at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester

The club announced its new officers. They are President Heide Munro, Vice President Marie Erskine, Secretary Ronnie Williams and Treasurer Jane Thompson.

The next monthly meeting is Sept. 25.

