There were 144 graduates from Erskine Academy, which according to their website, is Maine’s second largest independent school and located in China. Students attended commencement Friday at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Maine elver fishermen come close to record year
-
Uncategorized
Softball: Richmond finds way back to D South final
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: Richmond routs Buckfield to return to D South final
-
Nation & World
Undone by Brexit, May steps down as Conservative leader
-
Local & State
Erskine Academy graduation