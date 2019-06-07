FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition staff and Dave Fuller from the Cooperative Extension service will host a free gardening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Hope Harvest Garden next to Stanley Health Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.

Staff will offer gardening tips and hands-on demonstrations on growing fresh vegetables and Fuller will be available to answer gardening questions. Participants will be able to take home their own container garden. All plants and supplies are free, while supplies last.

In the case of severe weather, the event will be postponed to June 27.

Container gardening is an easy way to enjoy fresh vegetables regardless of whether one has limited space in their yard as these gardens grow well on sunny steps and entryways.

For more information, call Laura Quynn at 779-2928.

