Thanks to Travis Lazarczyk for the great comments on a man’s life, one who has earned the love and respect of countless others (“Maine Sports Hall of Fame calls on Wally LaFountain,” May 17). I have known Wally LaFountain for more than 20 years, initially meeting him at Winslow High School when my son was wrestling for Glen Kapiloff and Mt. Blue.

I have come to consider Wally not only a very good friend, but as an institution as well, when it comes to wrestling here in Maine.

Yet we realize his considerable influence as a leader by example speaks not only to wrestling but to life’s choices as well. He is a gift to all of us, and his unique character tells the story. Travis accentuated some of that character.

Another good longtime friend, Bill Cumming told me the purpose of life is a life of purpose. Wally has demonstrated this for a long time. Thank you, Wally.

Don DeMarsh

Farmington

