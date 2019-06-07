Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Armed Forces Day — there seems to be some confusion as to whom these days are to honor.

Armed Forces Day pays tribute to those men and women who are currently serving in the military, whether it is active duty, reserve or National Guard.

Veterans Day pays tribute to those who have previously served honorably in the military.

Memorial Day honors those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives while serving their country in the military.

There is nothing wrong with honoring deceased relatives and friends, but there are many other days this can be done on.

Please, let’s keep Memorial Day for our fallen heroes. It is all they have for their sacrifice.

Richard Drageland

Burnham

