Portland police evacuated the police headquarters on Middle Street early Friday morning for two hours and called in the bomb squad to investigate a suspicious package left in the station lobby.

Police said someone discovered the suspicious package around 8 a.m. and, after reviewing surveillance footage, determined that a woman left the item around 5:15 a.m.

The station was evacuated and a backup dispatch facility was opened as a precaution to handle incoming emergency calls, which usually go to the station.

The hazardous devices unit, with the help of explosive detection dogs, deemed the situation safe and the station was reopened about 10 a.m., police said. Police would not say what was in the package.

After reviewing the surveillance images, police said, they recognized the woman who left the item as Daniel Theriault, of Portland, 20.

Police said that Theriault had been arrested later Friday morning for an unrelated incident when she allegedly tried to steal a cell phone and assault a customer at the Starbucks on Middle Street. That incident happened after she left the package at the police station.

Theriault faces one count of class-C terrorizing, a felony, along with charges for burglary, theft and assault for the incidents at Starbucks, along with one count of violating prior conditions of her bail, police said.

