Temple Academy awarded diplomas to 24 graduates Friday evening at the Centerpoint Community Church on West River Road in Waterville. Students were involved in the welcome, senior charge and several presentations. The valedictory was delivered by Hannah Mathieu, Noah Shepherd and Will Paradis. Head of School Denise Lafountain, Bub McSpadden and Kevin Wood distributed the diplomas.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Sunday June 8 police log
-
Schools and Education
Richmond graduates celebrate successes large and small
-
Local & State
Police ID victim in fatal crash on I-295 as Brunswick woman, 26
-
Varsity Maine
C South baseball: Lisbon easily gets past Monmouth
-
Business
Morgan Allarie joins Franklin Savings Bank as vice president