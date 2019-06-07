June elections may not generate the same frenzy as those held in November, but it is equally important that citizens get out to vote. An at-large seat on the Augusta Board of Education is open, and we voters have an opportunity to elect a stellar candidate to that body.

Amanda Olson has a deep personal belief in the power of education and a commitment to public service. She is a person who listens carefully, does her research and makes thoughtful, reasoned decisions. I trust her to deal with education budget and policy issues in an balanced manner, considering available resources and, above all, what is best for the children of our community.

Please get out and vote on June 11. I hope my Augusta friends and neighbors will join me in supporting Amanda Olson for Board of Education.

Betsy Pohl

Augusta

