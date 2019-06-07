A 25-year-old Maine man was flown to the hospital in Greenville after suffering a medical emergency while hiking on the Appalachian Trail in Piscataquis County.

Dispatchers at the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after noon on Friday from Devin Kaufman of Fairfield as he was hiking south on the Appalachian Trail near Big Beaver Pond. But dispatchers eventually lost contact with Kaufman, who was apparently suffering from an undisclosed medical condition in the remote area.

A Maine Warden Service pilot flew two game wardens to Rainbow Lake in Piscataquis County. The wardens found Kaufman “ill and very weak,” according to a release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The pilot then flew the wardens and Kaufman to Greenville, where he was taken to Northern Light C.A. Dean Hospital.

