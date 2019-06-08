WATERVILLE — Once the Lake Region girls lacrosse team found its rhythm in Saturday afternoon’s Class C quarterfinal game against Winslow, everything clicked.

“We got back in our groove,” the Lakers Mackenzie Siebert said.

Down three goals early in the second half, the Lakers scored seven unanswered goals, taking a 9-6 win and their second straight win over a higher seed in the tournament.

No. 9 Lake Region, the defending Class C state champ, is now 6-8 and moves onto the state semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s game between Freeport and North Yarmouth Academy. Top-seed Winslow ends the season at 12-1.

“I’m not surprised they’re this good,” Winslow coach Shawn Carey said of Lake Region. “They were winning the draws. The draw’s the thing. Getting possession at the start. I think they won 80 percent of the draws in the second half. Once they had the ball, they could hang onto it. They’re very skilled. They attack. Their middies move the ball well. They’re talented.”

Winslow led 4-2 at the half, and Silver Clukey’s goal on a pass from Hailey Grenier with 23:42 left in the game gave the Black Raiders a 5-2 lead. From there, it was all Lakers.

Emma Brown scored for Lake Region to cut Winslow’s lead to 5-3 with 19:47 left. Then, beginning with a goal with 13:04 to play, Siebert scored three times in just over a minute and a half. Siebert’s third goal of the run came with 11:42 to play and gave the Lakers a 6-5 lead, and the lead for good.

“That was all Katie Keenan. She gave me a great pass,” Siebert said of the game-winner.

Keenan scored with 3:57 to play to push Lake Region’s lead to 9-5. Savannah Joler’s goal with 3:32 pulled Winslow to within three, but that’s as close as the Black Raiders would get.

