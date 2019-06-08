LEWISTON — If Makayla Vicneire was going to go down, she was going to go down swinging.

In her final match, the Carrabec senior went to a tiebreaker with Mattanawcook’s Emily Tolman. Though the set was as back-and-forth as it gets, it was Tolman that edged Vicneire, winning 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10) and giving the Lynx a clean 5-0 sweep of the Cobras in the Class C girls tennis final Saturday.

It was a marathon match between Vicneire and Tolman — lasting over two hours under humid conditions. Tolman’s win disrupted an undefeated season for Vicneire — who finishes with a 14-1 individual record — and the Mattanawcook senior noted the match as one of the highlights of her year.

“It felt really good to pull it off,” Tolman said. “We were very evenly matched. (Vicneire) is good, she’s the best competitor I’ve faced all season.”

Mattanawcook (16-0) clinched its second consecutive championship in dominating fashion. The Lynx won all but two of their matches this season by a 5-0 score.

“It’s a pretty special feeling,” Mattanawcook coach Aaron Ward said. “We’re laden with a lot of seniors, so it’s an experienced group…It’s just awesome that they could go out on top, I’m really excited for them. Also for the younger group, who could experience this and soak it in. It’s nice, it’s a good day.”

For Carrabec (12-2), the match was the end of a fairytale year that culminated with the program’s first trip to the state final.

“I’m super proud of what a great group of athletes they are,” Carrabec coach Amy Price said. “They came here and gave it their all. This is Carrabec history, making it to states. I’m pretty happy with the process (of making it) here.”

The Cobras battled in nearly all of their matches, highlighted by the No. 2 doubles team of Skye Welch and Cheyenne Cahill, who went three sets with Mattanawcook’s Sarah Hanington and Price Briggs. Ultimately, Hanington and Briggs won the match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. That followed the Lynx’ Delaney Kneeland and Emily Tilton topping Annika Carey and Maddie Jaros 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles.

Mattanawcook rounded out singles play with Sydney Jones topping Skyler Chipman 6-1, 6-0. Despite the score, Chipman, battling illness early in match, gutted it out and battled the elements to finish the match. Katey Libby wrapped up the sweep for the Lynx, beating Maddie Hughes 6-0, 6-0.

Carrabec returns most of its roster next season, though it loses two valuable seniors in Vicneire and Hughes.

“They meant a lot for their knowledge, mentoring the other girls, they were a huge driving force for the team,” Price said. “They were a huge help for me as a first year coach.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: