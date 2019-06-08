A dinner for Farmingdale seniors will begin at noon Thursday, June 20, at the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, 35 Highland Ave., in Gardiner.
There will be special door prizes. There will be no takeouts.
To make a reservation, call the Farmingdale Town Office before noon Friday, June 14 at 582-2225.
