The Wilton Blueberry Festival, always held the first Friday and Saturday of August in Wilton, started in 1982 with a simple Blueberry Church Bazaar.

On Aug. 2-3, the 37th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival will transform the downtown area into a Mardi Gras-themed celebration. Friday’s events include a juried art show and a free evening jazz concert. The State Street Traditional Jazz Band features music from the French Quarter of New Orleans, including early jazz, blues and traditional spirituals. On Saturday, the big event is the mile-long parade down Main Street at 9 a.m.

The original bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church and features blueberry cake, baked goods, flowers and plants. The Maine Antique Tractor Club will have a tractor pull competition starting at noon at Kineowatha Park. The festival also hosts road races, children’s special events, music and plenty of food. Visitors can access a free shuttle service from several parts of town. Fireworks over Wilson Lake at dusk cap the day of fun. For an updated schedule, visit wiltonbbf.com or Facebook.

In Farmington, summer events start with a concert of Irish music. From 6:15-9 p.m. on June 6, the music of High Time comes to Old South Church from Connemara, Ireland. The trio combines traditional Irish music with modern folk. Celebrating the 4th of July, the town can enjoy the annual parade down Main Street, starting at 10 a.m. This year’s theme will be Serving Humanity. The Maine Jazz Camp on the University of Maine at Farmington campus will host free faculty and student concerts from July 7 through July 20. The instructors are all professional jazz musicians, most of who come to western Maine for a working vacation and a break from touring and recording.

One of those is long-serving camp faculty member Frank Carlberg, who teaches at New England Conservatory and is an Artist in Residence at Bates College. Another is guitarist Kenny Wessel who worked with jazz artist Ornette Coleman for 12 years, touring the world as a member of Prime Time, Coleman’s ensemble. During the two weeks of Jazz Camp, the faculty will perform evening concerts free of charge, providing the Maine audience with a chance to hear some great music.

The annual Kingfield POPS on June 29 offers an evening of music with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, The Kruger Brothers, GoldenOak, Identity Crisis and Toscano Music Company. A great combination for Maine’s premier outdoor, family-friendly concert featuring live symphonic music, orchestral collaborations with some of the top New England artists and talented performers! Kingfield Festival Days celebration runs from July 18 through July 21. This year’s parade theme is Outer Space.

The Stanley Museum in Kingfield commemorates the heritage of the Stanley family and the famous Stanley Steamer automobile. The automobile’s inventors were twins, most commonly known as F.E. and F.O. Chansonetta, their sister, was an accomplished professional photographer, and her collection depicts rural American life more than a century ago.

The museum houses the steam cars, a demonstration of the vehicle’s power plant and a Mason Regulator engine. The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, June through October. Visit stanleymuseum.org or call 265-2729 for more information.

Farther up in western Maine, on June 7 through 9, the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is hosting its inaugural Birding Festival. According to the heritage trust, “What sets the Rangeley Birding Festival apart from all others is the breeding grounds. While other festivals hope to catch birds as they migrate through, in Rangeley they’ve reached their destination and are on the territory.” The Rangeley Birding Festival will adhere to the guidelines established by the American Birding Association.

On June 22, the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum will host its Annual Art and Antique Show in the village of Oquossoc, a short distance north of Rangeley’s downtown. The grounds of the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum will feature booths for antique dealers, book sellers, craftspeople and artists On July 11, the Rangeley Region Guides and Sportsmen’s Association will host its annual Strawberry Festival in the Oquossoc Park. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, the events also will feature over 50 crafters and artists.

“Our fresh strawberry shortcakes, fantastic hand-cut Maine Guide fries and specials from the grill guarantee a great time for everyone,” said organizer Joyce Fay.

Other Rangeley events include: “Mamma Mia!” (Lakeside Theater), June 28-July 1; Independence Day Celebration Parade, events in the park and fireworks, July 3; Herbie Welch Fly Fishing, July 6; Logging Festival and Parade, July 26-27; Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Concert (Rangeley Wellness Center), July 27; Art in August Festival (Oquossoc Village), Aug. 1; Maine International Film Festival (Lakeside Theater), Aug. 2-5; Sandy River Ramblers Bluegrass (Lakeside Theater), Aug. 8; Blueberry Festival, Aug. 15; “Death of a Salesman” (Lakeside Theater), Aug. 16-18; Bob Marley (Lakeside Theater), Aug. 24; and Trail Town Festival, Aug. 31.

