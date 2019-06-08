Emily Gliniewicz, of Belgrade, received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Bio-Chemistry in May from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.
She graduated magna cum laude, a Mary Lyon Scholar and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Society.
She plans to apply to medical school this summer.
Gliniewicz is the daughter of Cheryl Bickford, of Hallowell, and Mark Glliniewicz, of Belgrade.
