DELAWARE, Ohio — Amanda Hays, of Winthrop, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

