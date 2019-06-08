DELAWARE, Ohio — Amanda Hays, of Winthrop, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.
To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
