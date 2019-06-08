MILTON, Mass. — Kyle Lussier, of Topsham, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Curry College.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.30 grade point average, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a “C” for the semester.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.