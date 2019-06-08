Maine Connections Academy, Maine’s online public charter school for grades 7-12 based in South Portland, will host an information session for prospective students and families at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at The Hampton Inn Augusta, 388 Western Ave., Augusta.

Families can meet with MCA faculty members or representatives, connect with local families, explore the program and curriculum, and learn about the enrollment process.

MCA will enroll up to 429 students for the 2019-20 academic year on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register for this event, to view a complete list of upcoming information sessions, or to submit an application, visit connectionsacademy.com.

For more information, contact John Spritz at 775-5227 or [email protected].

