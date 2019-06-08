LEWISTON — Falmouth High won its third straight Class A boys’ tennis state championship Saturday afternoon at Lewiston High School.

Falmouth defeated Camden Hills 3-2, in a rematch of last year’s final.

The Yachtsmen (16-0) won all three singles matches – Nick Forester at No. 1, Matthew Ray at No. 2 and Calvin Spencer at No. 3. Spencer’s victory was key. He defeated Charlie O’Brien 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Camden Hills won both doubles matches. With the No. 1 doubles match still going on, Forester clinched the title with his 6-2, 6-0 win over Ezra LaMole.

Camden Hills finished 14-1.

This story will be updated.

