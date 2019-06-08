To the taxpayers of Fairfield, I do not understand how the School Administrative District 49 school board can raise the budget for 2019-20. They threw away $417,665 of our money, and now they want to raise this coming year’s budget $656,848.
The way I see it, if they did not throw away our hard-earned money, we would have had no increase in our taxes for next year. I for one will be voting against incompetence.
Eric Dube
Fairfield
