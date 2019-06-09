WISCASSET — Reigning Late Model champion Andrew McLaughlin made his return to Wiscasset Speedway’s victory lane on Saturday night.

The Harrington driver snapped an 11-month winless drought by winning the 40-lap feature at the track over former track champions Will Collins of Waldoboro and Chris Thorne of Sidney. He finished second in the Coastal 200 on May 26,

Shane Clark of Winterport and Josh St. Clair of Liberty rounded out the top five.

McLaughlin won three times in the first half of the 2018 season en route to his first track championship. His last victory came in July of 2018.

Chesterville’s Kimberly Knight won the 25-lap Strictly Street feature . The win was the first of Knight’s career as Knight beat Solon’s Brad Erskine to the stripe by less than half a second.

Defending champion Jimmy Childs of Leeds earned his third Outlaw Mini win in three starts this season. West Bath driver Nick Reno picked up his second Modified victory of the season.

• • •

At Oxford Plains Speedway, Connecticut driver Ray Christian III earned his first career Super Late Model victory on Saturday night.

Christian, who finished third in the Pro All Stars Series race at the track on June 2 and was the runner-up in Oxford’s weekly feature on June 1, now has three consecutive podium finishes at Oxford Plains after taking Saturday’s caution-free 50-lap feature.

Ryan Deane of Winterport and Shawn Martin of Turner finished second and third, respectively.

Norway’s Jordan Russell won his first career 30-lap Street Stock feature event over Zach Bowie of Turner and Billy Childs of Leeds.

• • •

Windham’s Corey Bubar earned his first NASCAR Whelen All-American Series win of the season Saturday at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, winning the 40-lap Pro Series main event.

Bubar held off point leader Dave Oliver of Standish and Bangor veteran Gary Smith.

Tiger Colby of Newcastle won the 71-lap Wildcat feature over Nate Leavitt and Dan Bean.

Clyde Hennessey continued his domination over the Sport Series division this season with his third win of the season. Ryan Phillips and Frank Wear finished second and third, respectively.

