MONTREAL — Defending champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his overall lead after Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel committed yet another error under pressure.

It was Hamilton’s fifth win in seven races and 78th overall for the five-time Formula 1 champion. His seventh win in Canada moved him level all-time with Michael Schumacher.

Vettel’s car crossed the line first, but Hamilton won after a time penalty was imposed on Vettel.

“Obviously I’m angry, as you can imagine,” Vettel said. “I gave everything I had today and more.”

Vettel wound up second, with teammate Charles Leclerc third ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

In the standings, Hamilton is 29 points ahead of Bottas and 62 ahead of Vettel.

Vettel was leading from pole position with a little more than 20 laps remaining. But with Hamilton closing in, Vettel veered onto the grass before swerving back onto the track and forcing Hamilton to slam on his brakes.

Race stewards handed Vettel a five-second time penalty for unsafe re-entry.

NASCAR: The break in the Cup Series schedule will have to wait at least an extra day.

Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, the second time in just over a month that a Cup race has been pushed past the weekend because of weather.

The Cup schedule has an open date next weekend before resuming June 23 for a road course race in Sonoma, California.

INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden has his first victory in Texas, becoming the first three-time winner this year.

Newgarden held off Alexander Rossi over the final 10 laps Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Newgarden won the season opener in St. Petersburg and again last week in the first of two races in Detroit.

Rossi pulled even and got slightly past Newgarden several times over the closing laps. But Newgarden kept pulling back in front going into the first turn and got some separation over the final few laps for a

Share

< Previous

Next >